Spoiler On Plans For The WWE Title At SummerSlam, Tonight’s SmackDown

As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the first time ever. The winner will go on to face WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in Brooklyn.

Multiple backstage sources at today’s SmackDown tapings are reporting that the plan is for Jinder to defend against Nakamura at SummerSlam, according to PWInsider. This indicates that Cena will lose to Nakamura on tonight’s show.

