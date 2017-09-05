Spoiler On Tonight’s Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura SmackDown Match

Word going around backstage at WWE SmackDown today is that Shinsuke Nakamura will defeat Randy Orton in tonight’s main event, according to PWInsider. Nakamura will then become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Nakamura vs. Mahal is set to take place at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view with the title on the line, likely inside the Cell to prevent interference from The Singh Brothers.

Hell In a Cell takes place on October 8th from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. No matches have been announced as of this writing.