Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Episode, Battleground Plans

John Cena and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev and Kevin Owens is being planned as the main event for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, according to PWInsider. This will be a Battleground preview as Cena vs. Rusev in a Flag Match and Owens vs. Styles with the title on the line are scheduled for the July 23rd pay-per-view.

On a related note, the following Battleground matches are scheduled to be announced on tonight’s SmackDown:

* Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch in a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match

* Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (these two will also face off tonight in singles action)

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage. As noted, the show will also feature WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Tye Dillinger, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso vs. Xavier Woods and highlights from AJ’s title win at Madison Square Garden.