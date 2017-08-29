Spoilers On Matches For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Episode

Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton vs. Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is currently planned for tonight’s WWE SmackDown main event, according to PWInsider. The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is also planned for tonight.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also feature another open challenge from WWE United States Champion AJ Styles plus some sort of angle to tease Carmella cashing in on SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya.

As noted, tonight’s blue brand show will also see the debut of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin as a tag team but there’s no word yet on who they will be facing. Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage.