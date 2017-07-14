Spoilers On The Brackets For The Mae Young Classic After Round One

Below are the updated brackets coming out of the first round of tapings for The Mae Young Classic. The second round will tape on Friday night and we will have live spoiler coverage as the matches happen. The first four episodes of the tournament will be released on Monday, August 28th via the WWE Network and there will be a “Bracketology” special on August 20th after SummerSlam goes off the air.

Round 1

* Princesa Sugehit defeated Kay Lee Ray

* Serena Deeb defeated Vanessa Borne

* Shayna Baszler defeated Zeda

* Piper Niven defeated Santana Garrett

* Mia Yim defeated Sarah Logan

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Xia Li

* Rhea Ripley defeated Miranda Salinas

* Abbey Laith defeated Jazzy Gabert

* Toni Storm defeated Ayesha Raymond

* Dakota Kai defeated Kavita Devi

* Candice LeRae defeated Renee Michelle

* Rachel Evers defeated Marti Belle

* Bianca Belair defeated Sage Beckett

* Lacey Evans defeated Taynara Conti

* Nicole Savoy defeated Reina Gonzalez

* Kairi Sane defeated Tessa Blanchard

Round 2

* Princesa Sugehit vs. Serena Deeb

* Shayna Baszler vs. Piper Niven

* Mia Yim vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Rhea Ripley vs. Abbey Laith

* Toni Storm vs. Dakota Kai

* Candice LeRae vs. Rachel Evers

* Bianca Belair vs. Lacey Evans

* Nicole Savoy vs. Kairi Sane

Quarterfinals

* Winner of Sugehit/Deeb vs. Winner of Baszler/Niven

* Winner of Yim/Martinez vs. Winner of Ripley/Laith

* Winner of Storm/Kai vs. Winner of LeRae/Evers

* Winner of Belair/Evans vs. Winner of Savoy/Sane

Semifinals

* Sugehit or Deeb or Baszler or Niven vs. Yim or Martinez or Ripley or Laith

* Storm or Kai or LeRae or Evers vs. Belair or Evans or Savoy or Sane

Finals

* Sugehit or Deeb or Baszler or Niven or Yim or Martinez or Ripley or Laith

vs.

* Storm or Kai or LeRae or Evers or Belair or Evans or Savoy or Sane