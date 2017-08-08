(Spoilers) WWE Main Event Taping Results For This Week

Prior to the live edition of WWE RAW on Monday night at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the matches taped for this week’s WWE Main Event, which will be available via the WWE Network.

WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS

* Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins in the first of two singles matches taped for the show. The crowd was pretty responsive for this match, which only lasted a couple of minutes before going into the finish. Crews picked up the win here.

* Elias Samson def. Kalisto in the second and final match taped for the program. The crowd wasn’t as responsive for this one as they were for Crews-Hawkins, although there were a few spots that got the crowd on their feet. In the end, Samson secured the victory.