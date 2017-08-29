Spoilers* WWE Main Event Taping Results For This Week

Prior to this week’s live episode of RAW, WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event on the WWE Network in front of the packed house at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee on Monday night.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of this week’s WWE Main Event taping.

WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS

* Dana Brooke def. Alicia Fox in women’s action to kick off the evening inside the FedEx Forum last night. The match only lasted a couple of minutes and wasn’t anything fancy, but still got things rolling for the evening. In the end, Dana Brooke got her hand raised.

* Mustafa Ali def. Ariya Daivari in the second of two matches taped for WWE Main Event this week. Much like the Dana-Alicia match, this one only lasted a few minutes. Ali got the win to end the taping. From there, the production crew switched things over for the live episode of WWE RAW.