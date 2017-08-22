Spoilers* WWE Main Event Taping Results From Brooklyn, New York

Prior to the start of Monday night’s live episode of WWE RAW at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WWE held a taping for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event.

Featured below are quick-match results of the WWE Main Event television taping for this week.

WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS

* Heath Slater def. Curt Hawkins in the first of two matches taped for the show. The crowd wasn’t overly into this one, but they got into it as it went along. The two were given about five minutes and in the end, Slater picked up the “W” via pinfall.

* Brian Kendrick def. Lince Dorado in the final match and headline bout of this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. This one was given about seven minutes. The “Cruiserweight” logo appeared prior to the match, which the crowd didn’t exactly pop for. This was said to be a pretty good match.