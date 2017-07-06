Summer Rae Poses For Paul Heyman, Update On Charlotte In “Psych” Movie, Brie Bella

– Above and below are Birdie Joe’s first official videos for The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. Brie Bella noted that she will be documenting more of the ups & downs of motherhood and the “Danielson lifestyle” in upcoming videos. The second video shows Brie breastfeeding Birdie Joe backstage at this week’s SmackDown in Phoenix.

Four-time Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appears in “Psych: The Movie” this December, joining the likes of John Cena, The Miz, The Bella Twins, Big Show, Stacy Keibler and Mickie James on the growing list of WWE Superstars to be part of the USA Network franchise.

The film stars original “Psych” cast members James Roday, Dule Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Corbin Bernsen and Kirsten Nelson. As first reported by TV Guide, The Queen will play a villainous character named Heather Rockrear.

“Psych: The Movie” debuts on USA Network this December. For more info and to watch Charlotte’s video announcement of her exciting role, head over to TVGuide.com.

– Paul Heyman and his Looking4Larry agency brought their #HustleBootyTempTats social media brand to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas last year, doing photoshoots and other appearances with various bikini models and social media personalities. They started with weekend appearances but are now working with the hotel & casino weekly. Heyman recently invited Summer Rae to work with the brand after her appearance on the Maxim Hot 100 list and as seen below, Summer took Heyman up on the offer and did a shoot this week: