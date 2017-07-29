Super X Cup Semi-finals Set, Moose To Defend Next Week, Latest After Impact

– Below is the latest “After Impact” with Tyrus and Josh Mathews recapping this week’s GFW Impact episode:

– Next week’s GFW Impact episode will feature Impact Grand Champion Moose defending against Ethan Carter III.

– Taiji Ishimori defeated Davey Richards to advance in the Super X Cup tournament this week. The semi-finals will see Ishimori vs. ACH and Drago vs. Desmond Xavier. You can see the updated brackets below: