Super X Cup Semi-finals Set, Moose To Defend Next Week, Latest After Impact

– Below is the latest “After Impact” with Tyrus and Josh Mathews recapping this week’s GFW Impact episode:
– Next week’s GFW Impact episode will feature Impact Grand Champion Moose defending against Ethan Carter III.
– Taiji Ishimori defeated Davey Richards to advance in the Super X Cup tournament this week. The semi-finals will see Ishimori vs. ACH and Drago vs. Desmond Xavier. You can see the updated brackets below:
Moving on in the #SuperXCup… @taiji_ishimori representing @noah_ghc! Here is the current bracket.#IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/m1HVyt8Kwm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 28, 2017