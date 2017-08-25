Superstar Reactions To Bobby Roode’s Debut, NXT Dark Match Result, WWE – MLB Network

– WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at Superstar reactions to Bobby Roode making his main roster debut on this week’s SmackDown, picking up a win over Aiden English:

– The dark match before tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert defeat Lea Knox in a short squash match. Gabert received a huge reaction and won with a modified Anaconda Vice.

– The MLB Network will air a special SummerSlam edition of Play Ball this weekend, featuring The Hardys and other WWE Superstars. The WWE footage was filmed during SummerSlam weekend in Brooklyn, as seen below: