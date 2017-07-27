Teaser For New GFW Tag Team, GFW Amped Anthology Previews, Destination X

– Above and below are previews for the GFW Amped Anthology pay-per-view series. The four-part series begins on Friday, August 11th, featuring the GFW Amped tapings from 2015.

– GFW has confirmed Destination X 2017 will air live on Thursday, August 17th on POP. VIP Packages for the tapings that take place that week are now available at this link.

– As noted, Jeremy Borash revealed on a recent GFW conference call that brothers Dave Crist and Jake Crist, known to fans as Ohio Is 4 Killers or The Irish Airborne, will be debuting soon under new names. Below is the first teaser for the two, revealing that they will be called OVE: