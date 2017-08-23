The Bella Twins Announce Wine Brand (Video), Triple H On Shelton Benjamin’s Return, Flashback Friday

– Below is video of The Bella Twins announcing their new wine line – Belle Radici Wines. The project has been 3 years in the making. You can visit belaradici.com on September 19th to order a bottle and become one of the first to taste the wine.

– This week’s “Flashback Friday” series of programming on the WWE Network will focus on SmackDown turning 18. The content begins at 3pm EST on the live stream with the following classic blue brand episodes airing:

3pm EST, SmackDown 12/2/1999: Six-man main event featuring the Hardy Boyz and Big Show vs. D-Generation X. Mick Foley vs. Chris Jericho. A message from Stephanie McMahon.

4:30pm EST, SmackDown 7/12/2001: As WWE continues to battle the alliance going into Invasion, Mr. McMahon asks Stone Cold Steve Austin to change his leadership strategy.

6pm EST, SmackDown 7/15/2004: Eddie Guerrero battles John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield for the WWE Championship inside a steel cage. John Cena looks to regain his U.S. Title.

7:30pm EST, SmackDown 4/21/2005: WWE Champion John Cena faces United States Champion Orlando Jordan in the main event. JBL and Kurt Angle take matters into their own hands. (NEW)

9pm EST, SmackDown 10/12/2007: Rey Mysterio and Finlay battle for a shot at the World Heavyweight Title. The Brothers of Destruction take on Matt Hardy and MVP. (NEW)

10:30pm EST, SmackDown 6/14/2013: Dolph Ziggler and cohort Big E Langston face Alberto Del Rio and Chris Jericho. Team Hell No and The Viper Randy Orton face The Shield. (NEW)

– Triple H tweeted the following in response to the post-SmackDown comments that Shelton Benjamin made on his WWE return. As noted, Benjamin returned on last night’s SmackDown as Chad Gable’s new tag team partner. They will make their debut together on next Tuesday’s show.