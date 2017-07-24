The Great Khali Returns At WWE Battleground (Photos/Videos)

Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali made his return to WWE at tonight’s Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia.
Khali returned during the Punjabi Prison main event between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. After Orton fought off The Singh Brothers and looked to be close to winning the match, Khali came out and choked Orton from the other side of the structure as Jinder escaped to win.
The post-match celebration saw Jinder and Khali celebrate with the WWE Title while Orton sold the attack on the floor. Battleground went off the air with Jinder and Khali standing tall with the title.
Khali last worked for WWE in 2014. He left the company in November of that year after his contract expired. His last WWE match came on October 28th, 2014 – a SmackDown loss to Rusev. No word yet on Khali’s current status with WWE but we will keep you updated.
Below are some photos and videos from tonight’s Punjabi Prison match, including Samir Singh’s big table bump:
