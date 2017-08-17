The New Day WWE 360 Video, Zelina Vega On Johnny Gargano, WWE Bottom Line

– As seen below, the latest WWE 360 video features SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day taking a trip through New York City on The Ride yesterday. You can use your mobile device or the YouTube controls to navigate the video.

– Zelina Vega has a new storyline interview on the WWE website, discussing her relationship with Andrade “Cien” Almas and more. She commented on why they called out Johnny Gargano for the match at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” on Saturday night:

“It’s simple. Andrade had fame and popularity in Mexico, and he experienced that same fanfare when he made his NXT debut. Eventually that fanfare and support left Andrade and went to guys like Gargano. So, my goal is for Andrade to show the people whose side they should really be on.”

The former Thea Trinidad also commented on making Gargano irrelevant this weekend:

“We know all about Gargano’s sob-story past and what he’s capable of, but as far as we are concerned, Johnny Wrestling will become “Johnny Irrelevant.” Andrade and I have our game plan, and we know exactly how we are going to attack this. Mark my words, this Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, you will see a side of Andrade “Cien” Almas that you have never seen before.”

– Scott Stanford tweeted this photo of the new WWE Bottom Line set. The weekly recap show currently airs in the UK, France, the Middle East, Ireland, South Africa and other countries.