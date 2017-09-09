The Rock Currently Filming Significant Movie Role, Horsewomen Talk, Sarah Logan

– Cathy Kelley looks at Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and the buzz surrounding a potential Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen battle in this new video:
– WWE NXT Superstar Sarah Logan turns 24 years old today.
– The Rock just wrapped week 3 of filming for the “Skyscraper” movie that comes out on July 23rd, 2018 and he called it the “most physically and emotionally daunting role” of his career. He wrote the following on Instagram:
Survival. WEEK 3 complete of our hostage action thriller #SkyscraperMovie. The most physically and emotionally daunting role of my career. Grateful to push the limits. The Academy Award winning master Robert Elswit ("There Will Be Blood") operating the camera. A challenging film. A talented crew. #Week3 #Survival #SkyscraperMovie SUMMER 2018