The Rock Prepping For Movie (Video), Fans On Cena vs. Rusev, The Bella Twins

– Below is video of The Bella Twins with other female WWE Superstars at the San Diego Comic Con earlier today for the reveal of the new line of women’s dolls from Mattel:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will benefit more from a victory in Sunday’s Flag Match at WWE Battleground. As of this writing, 71% voted, “John Cena. The Cenation Leader would prove he still is on top of his game and possibly go for a record 17th World Title run.” The rest went with, “Rusev. A victory over Cena would immediately make The Bulgarian Brute a serious contender for the United States or WWE Championship.”

– The Rock noted on social media that he began work for action movie Skyscraper this week. The movie hits theaters on July 13th, 2018 and co-stars Neve Campbell.

The Skyscraper synopsis reads like this: “Global icon Dwayne Johnson leads the cast of Legendary’s Skyscraper as former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Ford, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.”