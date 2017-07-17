The Rock Sends Gifts On Table For 3 (Video), Vince McMahon & Triple H On The Mae Classic, Talking Smack

– Below is a preview for tonight’s “Table For 3” on the WWE Network with Mark Henry talking to WWE Hall of Famers The Godfather and Ron Simmons. The former Nation of Domination members receive gag gifts and a message from former partner The Rock.

– WWE has confirmed that the next episode of Talking Smack will air next Sunday after the Battleground pay-per-view goes off the air on the WWE Network. As noted, the show will no longer air as a weekly series after SmackDown on Tuesday nights.

– Vince McMahon and Triple H tweeted the following on The Mae Young Classic after the final night of tapings on Friday.