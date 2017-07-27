The Rock Tweets NXT Superstar Back, Xavier Woods’ New Studio, WWE Stock

– As seen below in this new “UpUpDownDown” video, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods has moved into a new recording studio and was forced to unbox more than 100 Funko Pop figures to make room for the expansion.
– WWE stock was down 0.28% on Wednesday, closing at $21.68 per share. The high was $21.94 and the low was $21.61.
– The Rock had this exchange with WWE NXT Superstar No Way Jose after Jose commented on Rock’s new Siri short film with Apple:
Thx brotha! Appreciate u. Have fun out there and be safe on the road 👊🏾
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 25, 2017