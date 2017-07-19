The Usos Talk WWE Battleground (Video), Second Iranian Wrestler Mentioned On WWE TV (Photo)

– This week’s WWE SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso defeat Kofi Kingston as The Usos prepare to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day at Sunday’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, The Usos talk about this week’s win and are confident going into Sunday’s match.

– There had been speculation on WWE trying to recruit 22 year old Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani after he was mentioned on RAW several times and Ariya Daivari dedicated his win over Tozawa to him. This week’s WWE 205 Live saw Daivari lose to Tozawa in the main event but that match was dedicated to Emam-Ali Habibi, a retired Iranian wrestler that won gold medals in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s. Below is a photo of Habibi on the big screen during 205 Live: