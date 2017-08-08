Title Match Announced For GFW Impact, Attendance Notes & Photos From The Weekend, The Rundown

– Below is the latest episode of GFW’s The Rundown with McKenzie Mitchell checking in from the GFW Impact studios. She looks at Bobby Lashley working out with his son over the weekend, the Impact live events that took place in New York and more. McKenzie announces that Josh Mathews will debut a YouTube preview show this Friday for the live Destination X special that takes place on August 17th.

– The Veterans of War vs. Unified GFW World Tag Team Champions Santana & Ortiz of The LAX has been announced for Thursday’s GFW Impact episode. The titles will be on the line. As noted, Thursday’s show will open with Unified GFW Knockouts Champion Sienna holding a “sit-in demonstration” as she demands answers from Karen Jarrett about her Destination X opponent. Impact will also feature the last Super X Cup tournament semi-final match with ACH taking on Taiji Ishimori to determine who faces Dezmond Xavier in the finals, which will happen during the live Destination X special on August 17th.

– An estimated 250-500 fans attended Friday’s GFW Impact live event on Long Island while an estimated 750-900 fans attended Saturday’s live event on Staten Island, NY. For what it’s worth, PWInsider notes that a company source reported Saturday’s attendance closer to 1,100. Below are shots of the set-up they used at Saturday’s show, tweeted by the company, plus posts from Jeremy Borash and fans that show the crowd:

Are you joining us tonight in #NYC for #IMPACTLive? It’s going to be a great night! pic.twitter.com/YEURlnmqMm — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 5, 2017

Setup underway for IMPACT under the stars tonight in Staten Island, NY! pic.twitter.com/qFtRQ3DanW — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) August 5, 2017

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING @realjoshmathews @RealJeffJarrett for the oppertunity to showcase & sell our apparel tonight in Staten Island pic.twitter.com/GRlmQf2emw — FutureLegend Apparel (@1FutureLegend) August 6, 2017

GFW (TNA) house show last night, roughly 250-300 in attendance. (The 434) pic.twitter.com/QATpIR79u7 — "All Ego" ӾⱤØ฿₴Ø₦ⱧĐ (@Robson_Balmbra) August 5, 2017