TJP Picks His Tag Team Partner, HBK Talks New Movie With WWE Studios, WWE 2K18

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talks about his role in WWE Studios’ “Pure Country: Pure Heart” movie in this new behind-the-scenes video. The movie premiered at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival back in late April but it will be released on August 1st via DVD, Blu-ray Combo and Digital HD.

– As noted, this week’s WWE 205 Live will feature TJP and a partner vs. Rich Swann and a partner. It looks like TJP has recruited Tony Nese to be his partner as Nese tweeted the following today:

😎 Of all the guys on the 205 roster…it's best to go with the 205iest. https://t.co/O8O1L4KvET — 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) July 24, 2017

– WWE Games tweeted the following teaser today, indicating that full details on the WWE 2K18 Collector’s Edition will be announced on Thursday. The game is set to be released on October 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.