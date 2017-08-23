Triple H On Bobby Roode’s SmackDown Debut, Breezango Wins Dark Match, WWE Hero

– WWE posted this video on their latest Hero Award honoree, Denise Taylor from the JCC of Staten Island, NY:
– The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown in Brooklyn saw Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeat The Ascension.
– As noted, former WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode made his main roster debut on last night’s SmackDown with a win over Aiden English. Triple H tweeted the following on Roode’s call-up:
One chapter ends and another #Glorious one begins…
Welcome to @WWE #SDLive @REALBobbyRoode! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/PP022wpWg9
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 23, 2017