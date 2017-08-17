Triple H Post-Takeover Interview, Bayley Talks NYC Hospital Visit (Video), Fans On NXT

– As noted, WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior joined SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Bayley and Becky Lynch for a visit to the Montefiore Children’s Hospital in the Bronx on Wednesday. Below is video of Bayley talking about the visit. She talks about recognizing some of the kids from last year and gets emotional when talking about how the kids touch her heart like nothing else. Bayley says she’s currently dealing with a separated shoulder and is missing out on SummerSlam but to be able to visit the kids and see their strength gives her a lot of hope, and is inspiring.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar most personifies WWE NXT – Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, Bo Dallas, Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Hideo Itami, Neville, Sasha Banks, Tye Dillinger, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, NXT Women’s Champion Asuka or NXT Champion Bobby Roode. As of this writing, 28% voted for Balor while 17% went with Nakamura, 14% for Bayley, 10% for Banks, 7% for Rollins, 7% for Sami and 7% for Asuka. The rest received 3% or 0%.

– Triple H will go live on Facebook with Cathy Kelley after Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event goes off the air. We will have full coverage of Takeover as it happens and highlights from the post-show interview. Triple H tweeted on the interview: