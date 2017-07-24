Triple H Sends Custom WWE Title To Team, Jinder Mahal Behind-The-Scenes, WWE Stock

– Below is behind-the-scenes video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal from last night’s Battleground pay-per-view, shot before and after his Punjabi Prison win over Randy Orton.

– WWE stock was up 2.64% today, closing at $21.77 per share. Today’s high was $22.16 and the low was $21.24.

– As seen below, Triple H is sending a custom WWE Title to Mexican soccer club Chivas (Club Deportivo Guadalajara) for their 12th Liga MX title: