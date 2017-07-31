Two Matches Planned For Tonight’s RAW, #1 Contenders Match On 205 Live

– The SummerSlam opponent for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will be determined on this week’s WWE 205 Live episode as Akira Tozawa faces off with Ariya Daivari to determine a new #1 contender.

– Big Show vs. Big Cass is being planned for tonight’s WWE RAW in Pittsburgh. Nia Jax vs. Bayley is also in the works for tonight’s RAW.

As noted, Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns and Jason Jordan on MizTV has already been announced for tonight’s show. Remember to join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.