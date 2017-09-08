Tyler Breeze On Breezango’s Status, Cathy Kelley On Vince McMahon (Video), WWE Stock

– This new video features Cathy Kelley looking at Vince McMahon’s return to WWE SmackDown on next Tuesday’s show in Las Vegas, his first blue brand appearance since 2013. As noted, the WWE Chairman will be addressing the situation between Kevin Owens and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. Cathy also looks at reactions to Shane’s storyline suspension for attacking Owens.

– WWE stock was down 0.32% today, closing at $22.03 per share. Today’s high was $22.32 and the low was $21.99.

– Tyler Breeze tweeted the following on Breezango not being used on this week’s WWE SmackDown:

Hold on… were we not on #SDLive this week?…… we didn't do #FashionFiles ? I'm confused…. — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) September 6, 2017

Breeze and Fandango have not wrestled a TV tag team match since the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view where they defeated The Ascension. They did participate in the Independence Day Battle Royal on July 4th. Breeze also tweeted the following in response to a fan who wrote, “The fashion files is a waste of time. Do @WWEFandango and @MmmGorgeous not know how to wrestle anymore? It’s ridiculous. #SDLive”