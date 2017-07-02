U.S. President Donald Trump Tweets About “Fake News” Using WWE Video

U.S. President Donald Trump is banging the “fake news” drum again, and this time it has entered the pro wrestling realm.

On Sunday, Trump took to his official Twitter page to tweet a CNN video containing footage of his attack of Vince McMahon, who had a CNN log on his face, from a past WWE event. Trump’s tweet contained the hashtags, “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN.”

