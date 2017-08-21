UFC’s Joe Rogan Predicts Brad Pitt “Would F**k Up CM Punk” In MMA Fight

During the latest episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan had some interesting words to say regarding the potential MMA fighting return of former WWE Superstar Phil “CM Punk” Brooks.

According to Rogan, who many in the MMA world continue one of the top fight-game experts, Hollywood A-list actor Brad Pitt would be a favorite if he were to enter the Octagon for a fight against the master of the “Pipe Bomb.”

“I think Brad Pitt would f*ck CM Punk up,” said Rogan during the show, which also featured retired former UFC Heavyweight contender and TUF alum Brendan Schaub.

Rogan continued, “Also I think Brad Pitt – that guy lived with Angelina Jolie for like 10 years. Do you know how much rage he must have pent up inside of him? Talk of organic sustainable farming and adopting new kids.

“Just so angry listening to that crazy lady he lived with for decades.”

