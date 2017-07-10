Update On Alberto El Patron’s Domestic Violence Incident At Orlando Airport

As noted, GFW Impact World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron was involved in a domestic violence incident at the Orlando airport on Sunday.

TMZ reports that Patron allegedly “roughed up a female companion” and while they did not confirm the name of the alleged victim, we do know that girlfriend Paige was with Patron and his family in Orlando this weekend. Witnesses reported to TMZ that Paige was with Alberto at the airport that same day. TMZ notes that Patron and the woman were arguing in the terminal and cops were called once things escalated. Their witness said, “There was an altercation.”

For those who missed it, below is the statement from the Orlando Police Department:

“There was an incident at Orlando International Airport at about 3 p.m. Sunday involving Jose Rodriguez (DOB 5/25/1977) The reported incident was a domestic violence battery, and it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this time, but the case remains open. That is all the information we have for release at this time.”