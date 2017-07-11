Vader “Real F–king Mad” At Diamond Dallas Page, DDP Responds

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vader recently took to Twitter to comment on an issue with WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page. Page had reportedly reached out to Vader for him to come start working out at the DDP Yoga Training Center, but Vader isn’t happy with one of Page’s conditions.

That condition is that DDP wants Vader to stop wrestling in order to heal, but Vader says he must continue to pay the bills. Vader wrote on Twitter that he feels Page’s stipulation is “bulls–t” and that he’s “real f–king mad.”

This bull shit @REALDDP TURNED ME DOWN BY SAYING HAD TO QUIT WRESTLING OR I WASN'T WELCOME AT HIS TRAINING CENTER https://t.co/vkl8ywQ4aa — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) July 10, 2017

I have to wrestle to pay hospital bills he said Iwas still wrestling he couldnt do anything for me. I wrestle twice amont https://t.co/dnIosrZ0p9 — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) July 10, 2017

Wascold because I needed the to lose WT to save my life but I couldn't come to hisyoga centerbecause I was still wrestling atwo times amonth https://t.co/j9W7YeXwnA — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) July 10, 2017

Thats the fking question I'm fking die he came to me I never contacted him &now he's putting this stipulation on my life real fking mad https://t.co/gQJl4G99mg — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) July 10, 2017

Dallas gave a comment to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com that he is willing to help Vader, but it would be next to impossible for his program to be effective if Vader continues to do Vader Bombs.

“I can’t heal you with the program if you’re constantly continuing to beat up your body wrestling, the program wouldn’t have helped Jake [Roberts] or anyone else,” Page said. “I worked with Leon and he’s really beat up from all the years of football and wrestling. […] Anybody who knows me at all knows I would never turn anyone down to work with them at my PC, especially one of the boys. Leon just needs to return my call.”

Page currently operates the DDP Yoga Performance Center in Smyrna, Georgia.