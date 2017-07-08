Video: Finn Balor Comments On When “The Demon King” Will Return

Apparently it won’t be long before a situation presents itself that will require “The Demon King” to be “drawn upon.”

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor recently made an appearance on Sports Illustrated Now and was asked about when the WWE Universe can expect his alter-ego, “The Demon King,” to make a return.

“‘The Demon King’ will be back, eventually,” said Balor during his appearance on the show (see above). “But for the moment that hasn’t really been required and I’m very happy just walking out there, pop my collar, and have [some] fun.”

Balor continued, teasing that something could come up soon that will require “The Demon King” to be called upon.

“I’m sure there will be a situation in time – maybe in the near future – that the ‘Demon King’ will need to be drawn upon,” said Balor. “But right now, I’m cool.”

Check out the complete Finn Balor interview at YouTube.com.