Video – Former ROH Tag Team Reunites At NXT Takeover Tonight

Former ROH Tag Team Champions “reDRagon” reunited at WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” tonight after SAnitY defeated The Authors of Pain to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. For those who missed it, we have photos and videos from the title change at this link.

Below is video of Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish attacking the two teams and leaving them laying. They made it clear that they are coming for the NXT Tag Team Titles. The two recently made their NXT TV debuts with singles losses to Aleister Black.

Below are clips from tonight’s attack at Takeover: