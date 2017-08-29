Video From Xavier Woods’ Injury At WWE Live Event On Monday

As noted, Xavier Woods apparently suffered a knee injury while The New Day were facing SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Breezango at Monday’s WWE live event in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Woods went down after attempting a DDT on one of The Usos, leading to a quick pin on Kofi Kingston to end the match. You can see video of the injury below, along with Woods’ Twitter reaction to the video:

Footage of @XavierWoodsPhD injury at WWE House Show in Texarkana, Arkansas #WWETexarkana pic.twitter.com/0Y2Y4yjXma — Heel By Nature (@HeelByNatureYT) August 29, 2017

Didn't even look cool 🙄 https://t.co/maTqyCFasA — Find me @ DragonCon (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 29, 2017

For those who missed it, Woods tweeted the following after last night’s show: