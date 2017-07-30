Video: Jon Jones Calls Out Brock Lesnar After UFC 214 Win, Lesnar Responds

As we reported previously, at UFC 214 on Saturday evening, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones once again called out former UFC Heavyweight Champion and reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Jones, who defeated Daniel Cormier for the second time with a third-round stoppage due to strikes at last night’s PPV in Anaheim, California, called out “The Beast Incarnate” during his post-fight Octagon interview with UFC announcer Joe Rogan.

“Brock Lesnar, if you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon,” said Jones, who successfully unified the UFC 205-pound titles with a win over D.C. in their highly-anticipated rematch.

Lesnar again responded to the talk of a potential Jones fight, as he spoke briefly with the Associated Press upon hearing about “Bones'” comments.

“Be careful what you wish for, young man,” said Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar last fought at UFC 200 in July of 2016, defeating Mark Hunt in a fight that was ultimately overturned to a No Contest ruling after Lesnar popped hot on multiple pre-fight drug tests.