Video: Jon Jones Says “It May Be A While” Before Brock Lesnar Fight Happens

Following his successful Octagon return in his rematch against Daniel Cormier, who he defeated for the second time in two fights at UFC 214 last month, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones continues to talk about the possibility of a super-fight against former UFC Heavyweight Champion and reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Jon “Bones” Jones appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and was once again asked about a potential mega-fight with “The Beast Incarnate.” This time, however, Jones appeared to be less confident about the chances of putting the fight together.

“I don’t know,” said Jones. “I think it may be a while before Brock Lesnar is eligible to fight.”

Jones is of course referencing the fact that Lesnar was suspended by USADA for popping hot on multiple pre-fight drug tests for his most recent fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July of 2016. Due to the fact that Lesnar retired after his brief comeback, he has yet to serve out his suspension or return to the USADA drug testing pool.

“Right now I’m just kind of waiting to hear from the UFC, and some different ideas outside of him,” added Jones during his appearance on the morning talk-show on Monday.

According to the rumors making the rounds on the internet, if Lesnar isn’t an option for his next fight, UFC could be looking at putting together the highly-anticipated rematch between “Bones” Jones and the man who gave him his toughest challenge to date, top-ranked UFC Light Heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson.