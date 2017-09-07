Video Of Eve Torres Teaching At The WWE PC, WWE – Mountain Dew Contest, Fans On Horsewomen

– We noted before how former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres and her husband Rener Gracie were teaching jiu-jitsu self defense techniques to talents at the WWE Performance Center last week. WWE posted this video from the session:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who would win in a battle of Four Horsewomen. As of this writing, 54% went with MMA’s Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. The rest went with WWE’s Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

– As seen below, WWE and Mountain Dew are teaming up to send fans on a trip to WWE Mercy in Los Angeles this month. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz explains the contest in the video below and more details can be found at wwe.com/dew.