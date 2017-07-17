Video Of Kurt Angle Arriving For RAW, New NXT Road Trip Live Events, WWE Stock

– Below is video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle arriving to RAW in Nashville for tonight’s big announcement. Angle has no comments for the cameras as he’s saving his announcement for tonight. As noted, there will be a post-RAW interview with Angle on the WWE Network as well.

– WWE stock was down 1.01% today, closing at $20.68 per share. Today’s high was $20.91 and the low was $20.53.

– As seen below, Triple H announced new WWE NXT Road Trip live events for Rochester, NY, St. Catharine’s, Ontario and Toronto for September. Tickets go on sale this Friday.