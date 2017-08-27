Video: Paul Heyman Delivers Emotional Speech About Jim Ross & His Late Wife

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross welcomed Paul Heyman as a special guest to one of his “RINGSIDE: An Evening with Jim Ross” one-man stage shows in New York City last week as part of WWE SummerSlam weekend.

During the show, “The Advocate” of reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, delivered a heartfelt speech about the late wife of “Good Ole’ J.R.,” Jan Ross, who tragically passed away back in March after an automobile accident in Oklahoma.

Featured above is rough video footage of the emotional moment the two former on-air broadcast partners and longtime peers shared during the show. Heyman put over J.R.’s strength and professionalism for being able to call The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns main event at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year just one day after his longtime wife had passed away.