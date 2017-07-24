Video: WWE SummerSlam Title Match Determined

The first WWE SummerSlam match is now official for next month’s pay-per-view – Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi. Natalya won the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match at tonight’s Battleground pay-per-view to become the new #1 contender. The other match participants were Charlotte Flair, Lana, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch.

No other matches have been confirmed for SummerSlam but Monday’s RAW will see Sasha Banks vs. Bayley with the winner facing RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. RAW will also see General Manager Kurt Angle announce SummerSlam plans for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after Braun Strowman crashed last week’s Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe match to crown a new #1 contender.

SummerSlam takes place on August 20th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.