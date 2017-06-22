Former WWE, WCW, and Impact Wrestling writer Vince Russo has filed a restraining order against former co-worker Jim Cornette. Russo and Cornette have a longstanding bitter feud that has become much more public in recent weeks.

The restraining order was filed on June 16th, one day after Jim Cornette’s response to Russo’s “apology” to him, which he used as a platform to hurl insults at Cornette. In this response, Cornette stated that he had “a surprise” for Russo when he next saw him, likely frightening Russo to the point where he felt he needed to file the order.

Cornette received the order from local police at his home in Louisville, Kentucky on the evening of June 21st, and it decrees that Russo must stay away from Russo, Russo’s wife, and also Russo’s home and place of employment. Upon receiving the order, Cornette posted the following photo on Twitter along with his comments.