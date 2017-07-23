What Airs After Monday’s RAW, Daniel Bryan Announces Giveaway, Cesaro

– RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro continues his Clash Royale gameplay in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel:

– A new “Table For 3” with Corey Graves, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Lita will air on the WWE Network after Monday’s RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

“Renee Young, Corey Graves, and Lita dish on everything from career triumphs to their love of Pee-Wee Herman in a fun-filled Table for 3.”

– SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan is teaming with Ora Organic for an organic give-away. Details are in the Instagram post below: