Who Will Face WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz On Next Week’s RAW?

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will defend his title against Jeff Hardy on next Monday’s RAW from Omaha, Nebraska.
Jeff became the new #1 contender by winning a battle royal in the opener for tonight’s RAW from Memphis. Other battle royal participants were Big Show, Matt Hardy, Finn Balor, Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto, Goldust, Elias, R-Truth, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.
This will be Jeff’s first singles title shot since The Hardys returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33. He is a four-time Intercontinental Champion.
