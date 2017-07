In the video above, Mike Rome reveals that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will be kicking off tonight’s RAW from Pittsburgh, his hometown.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s RAW as the Road to SummerSlam continues:

* Jason Jordan on MizTV

* Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled

* Nia Jax vs. Bayley (rumored)

* Big Cass vs. Big Show (rumored)

Join us on the main page for live coverage of tonight’s show.