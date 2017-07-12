Women’s Elimination Match Announced For WWE Battleground

The WWE Battleground pay-per-view will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with Charlotte Flair, Lana, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Natalya with the winner being crowned the new #1 contender. The winner will then face SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August.

Below is the updated card for the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match

Rusev vs. John Cena

Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender

Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya