Women’s Elimination Match Announced For WWE Battleground

The WWE Battleground pay-per-view will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with Charlotte Flair, Lana, Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Natalya with the winner being crowned the new #1 contender. The winner will then face SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in August.
Below is the updated card for the July 23rd Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia:
Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena
Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya