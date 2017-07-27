Women’s Title Match Announced For WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III”

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed on tonight’s show that undefeated NXT Women’s Champion Asuka will defend her title against Ember Moon at the “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Moon vs. Asuka joins Drew McIntyre vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode as the only two confirmed Takeover matches as of this writing.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.