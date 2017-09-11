WWE Announces Surgery For Big Show, Show On His WWE Career & How He’s Feeling

Above is video of Mike Rome announcing that Big Show will need to undergo hip surgery following last week’s Steel Cage match loss to Braun Strowman on RAW. We noted before that Show needed the operation before the match even took place. The operation will take place on Friday, September 29th after originally being scheduled for this week but delayed due to Hurricane Irma.

Big Show also spoke to WWE.com about the surgery and what kind of procedure he’s having done. He said:

“I have to have the hip resurfaced. There’s been some traumatic injury done to the hip in the match with Braun Strowman. It’s frustrating as hell to be in the best shape I’ve been in my career, but that match, I kind of put a lot out on the table and I’m paying the price for it now. Going forward, I’m very confident in the medical team that’s doing the surgery … we’re gonna go forward from there and see what my options are.”

The WWE veteran continued when asked if there was anything he wanted to say to the WWE Universe before having the surgery:

“Before my surgery? I mean, you know, this is part of the life I chose. I don’t have any single regret. I’m going for surgery now. Will it impact the rest of my life and career? Absolutely. Anytime you have major surgery like this, there’s a change that happens. Am I downtrodden or depressed? Absolutely not. I’ve had a brilliant, fantastic career. I’ve had the opportunity to work with the greatest people in this entire industry, and I’m not just talking about talent. I’m talking about production, I’m talking about our TV show, I’m talking about our Live Event people, our talent relations people, our travel people. Everybody that’s part of WWE. I’ve worked with some amazing people over the years and I’m thankful. And I’ve worked in front of some amazing crowds from England to India to South Africa to Japan and Mexico, all over the world, and I‘m thankful for all that.

At this stage in my career, it’s about going forward and getting a better quality of life for myself, making sure that I can still function and am not in a lot of pain, and rolling forward and seeing what the next opportunity is for me. WWE will always be home for me and I’ll always be around as much as I can, but I’m really proud of that match I had with Braun; I’m really proud I threw everything out there. Probably, in a good way, it’s a good thing I didn’t win; now I don’t have to back it up. [Laughs]”