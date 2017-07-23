WWE Battleground Card For Tonight

By
Scott Lazara
-

Remember to join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE Battleground coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the final card for tonight’s pay-per-view from Philadelphia:

Punjabi Prison for the WWE Title
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

Flag Match
Rusev vs. John Cena

Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to Crown a New #1 Contender
Charlotte Flair vs. Lana vs. Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Baron Corbin

Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger