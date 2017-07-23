WWE Battleground Results & Live Discussion (7/23)

WWE Battleground 2017 takes places on July 23rd from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA and marks the return of the Punjabi Prison match. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 7:30 PM ET and comment with your thoughts!

– The WWE Battleground Kickoff pre-show opens up with Renee Young, David Otunga, Sam Roberts and Jerry Lawler. We see the Punjabi Prison structure hanging high above the ring as fans are getting seated in the Wells Fargo Center.

– John Cena does an interview backstage where he says tonight’s flag match is like nothing we’ve seen before. Cena says tonight either the American flag will be standing tall, or Cena will be laying flat on his back. Back to the panel, Lawler and Sam predict that Cena will win, but Otunga thinks Rusev will bring it.

– Carmella joints the pre-show panel and says she’s already beaten everyone in tonight’s Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to crown the new Women’s #1 contender. She predicts Natalya better win, and she better watch her back if she does.

– AJ does an interview backstage where he says he’s confident in his match tonight. We cut to Kevin Owens who was watching on a monitor, and he cuts a promo on taking back his U.S. Title tonight.

– Mike & Maria Kanellis are backstage getting ready to come out.

