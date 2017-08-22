WWE Confirms Big Cass Injury

As noted, Big Cass apparently suffered a leg injury during tonight’s Brooklyn Street Fight with Enzo Amore at the post-SummerSlam RAW from the Barclays Center. WWE has confirmed that Cass suffered an injury to his left knee. He’s set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday and an update should be available after that.

WWE announced the following on the injury:

Big Cass sustains knee injury on Raw

Big Cass suffered an injury to his left knee during the Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore on Raw, WWE.com can confirm. The injury occurred after Amore dodged a big boot by pulling down the top rope, sending Cass to the floor in the process.

“It’s hard to tell what the extent of the injury is, but we’re going to send him to get an MRI tomorrow and figure that out,” said WWE ringside physician Dr. Chris Robinson.

